This week we can hear an encore broadcast of our Martin Luther King Jr special first aired in 2004. We'll hear excerpts of speeches by the Reverend King…
This Saturday at 5pm we'll hear our award winning show celebrating the life work and legacy of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. We'll hear songs for civil rights…
Contrary to popular mythology, the LGBT civil rights movement did not begin with the June 1969 Stonewall Rebellion at New York's Stonewall Inn. Eric…
It was 50 years ago today that over 250,000 people gathered in Washington for the Jobs and Freedom March. On that day, Martin Luther King JR made one of…
On the next Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with journalist and author Gary Younge about his new book, “The Speech: The Story Behind Dr. Martin…
On today's Your Call, we’ll talk about the year 1968 and why it was such a watershed moment. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4th,…