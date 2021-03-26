-
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Matt Stoller’s new book Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy.He argues that…
Host Joseph Pace speaks with long-time Silicon Valley investor and author Roger McNamee about his book Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe.How…
In The Know-It-Alls, former New York Times technology columnist Noam Cohen chronicles the political rise of Silicon Valley. Millionaires and billionaires…
On the December 22nd edition of Your Call, veteran education journalist Dale Russakoff joins us to discuss her new book The Prize, Who’s in Charge of…
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news: Mark Zuckerberg giving away 99% of Facebook stock to celebrate daughter's birth //…
