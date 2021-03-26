Marisa Taylor

-
It is our Friday Media Round Table and we are discussing what is being called the largest journalistic leak in history: the Panama Papers.Guests:Michael…
-
It is our Friday Media Round Table and we are discussing what is being called the largest journalistic leak in history: the Panama Papers.Guests:Michael…
-
On April 8th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the ‘Panama Papers, the largest journalistic…
-
On April 8th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the ‘Panama Papers, the largest journalistic…
-
Every week on Your Call's Friday Media Roundtable, we ask the journalists on our panel to recommend great reporting they've seen this week.This week we…
-
On the February 27th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss a new investigation by McClatchy about National…
-
On the February 27th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss a new investigation by McClatchy about National…