Marilyn Pittman

    Out In The Bay: Counter-Culture Diva
    Dedicated to capturing the oral history of queer San Francisco, Out In The Bay host Marilyn Pittman interviews one of the legendary figures of the 60's,…
    Making a Modern Family: Josh Gamson
    Making a baby isn't easy if you're two gay men. But that's what author Joshua Gamson and his husband, Richard, set out to do. Twice. Those stories and…
    Conversion Therapy Persists
    The June 2015 SCOTUS ruling on gay marriage changed consciousness. But right wing zealots keep practicing 'conversion therapy' on minors, trying to make…
    Harvey Milk: in his own words
    Just as the June 2015 U.S. Supreme Court marriage equality decision changed consciousness, so did Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected politician in…
    Gilbert Baker: The Rainbow Flag
    Find out how the rainbow came to be a worldwide symbol of the gay rights movement. Why was it so hard to find pink flag fabric? What do the colors stand…
    An Archive Of Hope: Harvey Milk's Own Words
    To commemorate Independence Day and the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision in favor of marriage equality, Out in the Bay is honoring the Martin Luther King, Jr.…
    Pride! Out In the Bay's 10th Anniversary Show!
    April 29th, 2015 at The Oasis Cabaret and Nightclub in San Francisco's SoMa district we taped the show before a live audience. Full of the best clips from…
    The Gay '70s: "Sex, Drugs, And Disco"
    Take a trip back to the '70s with San Francisco author Mark Abramson. His memoir, "Sex, Drugs, and Disco" chronicles the story of gay men flooding into…
    Out Walking The Streets of San Francisco
    Summer is for tourists here in San Francisco so that means it's high season for Rick Shelton, aka "Lola Montez," your tour guide at Drag Me Along Tours.…
    Celebrate ten years of Out in the Bay!
    Out in the Bay - gay radio from San Francisco - celebrates 10 years of broadcasting LGBT stories to the world with a party and show taping at the Oasis…
