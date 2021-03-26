© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Makru

  • makru.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Today's Local Music: Makrú
    The music you’re hearing is by the bilingual San Francisco band known as Makrú. You can listen for what Makrú calls a “unifying, positive vibe” in their…
  • makru.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Today's Local Music: Makrú
    The music you’re hearing is by the bilingual San Francisco band known as Makrú. You can listen for what Makrú calls a “unifying, positive vibe” in their…
  • Makru photo.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Today's Local Music: Makrú
    Today's local music is by Makrú. This San Francisco group blends musical influences from throughout the Latin World. They sing in Spanish and English,…
  • Makru photo.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Today's Local Music: Makrú
    Today's local music is by Makrú. This San Francisco group blends musical influences from throughout the Latin World. They sing in Spanish and English,…