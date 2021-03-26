-
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the fallout of the passage of Proposition 22, a ballot measure that defines California’s gig workers as…
On this edition of Your Call’s special election series, we're hosting a debate about Proposition 22, a ballot measure that would define California's…
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss reports of sexual assault happening during Uber and Lyft rides. In an extensive report, Uber revealed they…
Some of the country's largest ride-sharing companies plan to ask California voters to guarantee that their drivers are independent contractors instead of…
Measure D is about traffic. It would create the city’s first ever tax on trips provided by ride-share companies, like Uber and Lyft. Right now, those…
California lawmakers sent the governor a bill Wednesday that would give new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies…
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of Hurricane Dorian, which has left a path of destruction in its wake in the…