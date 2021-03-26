© 2021
Locura

    Arts & Culture
    Bay Area Beats: LoCura
    The San Francisco band LoCura reflects the Bay Area’s mix of cultures and histories. Locura blends flamenco, Cuban son, reggae, cumbia and ska to make its…
    Arts & Culture
    Today's Local Music: LoCura
    Look up the word “locura” and the first thing you’ll see is the Spanish definition, meaning “madness.” Look a little deeper and you’ll find LoCura is also…
    Arts & Culture
    Today's Local Music: LoCura
    Many musical styles have washed up on the shores of the Bay Area, and LoCura – the band you’re hearing now – has scooped up several of them, swirled them…
    Arts & Culture
    Today's Local Music: LoCura
    San Francisco-based band, LoCura, bring their Califas-Mestizo beats to their 3rd album, "Dale de Comer". They will celebrate their CD release show on…
    Arts & Culture
    Bay Area Beats: LoCura
    San Francisco band LoCura reflects the bay area’s mix of cultures and histories. LoCura blends flamenco, Cuban son, reggae, cumbia and ska to make their…
