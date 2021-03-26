live music

-
Willa Mamet visited me in the #KALW studio back in November BC (Before Covid) and played piano and sang and told stories. I thought I'd run that show…
-
Willa Mamet visited me in the #KALW studio back in November BC (Before Covid) and played piano and sang and told stories. I thought I'd run that show…
-
Paul Griffiths as well as Jim Bruno dropped by Saturday to sing a set of songs before their gig at The Lost Church. You can hear them on our Local Music…
-
The Kingston Trio will perform live on A Patchwork Quilt this Saturday at 5pm. No, not the original Kingston Trio from the 1950s and ‘60s. Josh Reynolds,…
-
The Kingston Trio will perform live on A Patchwork Quilt this Saturday at 5pm. No, not the original Kingston Trio from the 1950s and ‘60s. Josh Reynolds,…
-
Today’s local music is performed by Patrick Galvin. A San Francisco native, he performs classical violin recitals, both solo, and in chamber settings. And…
-
Today’s local music is performed by Patrick Galvin. A San Francisco native, he performs classical violin recitals, both solo, and in chamber settings. And…
-
The local music you’re hearing today is by Nell Maynard & the Ampersands. They were drawn together from different sections of San Francisco “by a common…
-
The local music you’re hearing today is by Nell Maynard & the Ampersands. They were drawn together from different sections of San Francisco “by a common…
-
Here’s a quiz for you. If you have an Irish rock band, that’s really from San Francisco, what would you call it? How about The Shams...as in “the sham…