live folk music

-
The Stray Birds will stop by the KALW studios this Saturday at 3 pm to perform a few songs from their new recording "Magic Fire." Their first release made…
-
The Stray Birds will stop by the KALW studios this Saturday at 3 pm to perform a few songs from their new recording "Magic Fire." Their first release made…
-
Folk singer JOHN MCCUTCHEON returns to “Folk Music & Beyond” tomorrow (this Saturday) at 3 pm (PST). John will give us a sneak preview of songs from his…
-
This Saturday at 5pm on A Patchwork Quilt,Kevin's first guest will be singer/songwriter /guitarist Garrin Benfield. You can learn more about his music at…
-
This Saturday at 5pm on A Patchwork Quilt,Kevin's first guest will be singer/songwriter /guitarist Garrin Benfield. You can learn more about his music at…