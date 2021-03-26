-
Raphael Bob-Waksberg, creator of the acclaimed, animated television series BoJack Horseman, shares his fabulously offbeat collection of short stories…
-
-
Join KALW for a great night of music and storytelling as part of Lit Crawl, the closing celebration for San Francisco's Litquake Festival. Bay Area radio…
-
Poet and professor Dean Rader’s latest collection, "Self-Portrait as Wikipedia Entry," examines how we construct our own identities everyday using pop…
-
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with actors Michelle Haner and Debórah Eliezer, who star in ‘Role Call’, a double bill of highly…
-
-
Last week, some of the Bay Area’s most celebrated authors came together to share their thoughts about what the Donald Trump presidency means for the…
-
We have a few suggestions for you on what to do around the Bay Area this weekend.Tonight, UC Berkeley will host a launch party for the new exhibit,…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with Sheyna Burt, North American president of the World Doctors Orchestra which gives two charity…