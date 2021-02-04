Linguistics

-
This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers... “Please,” produced by Helen Zaltzman for…
We are always adjusting the way we sound. It especially depends on the social situation we are in. Linguists call it "code switching," a term originally…
If there’s a smartphone in your pocket, or your pocketbook, you’re probably familiar with emojis. They’re the little icons that brighten up dry digital…
A few hours north of San Francisco is the town of Boonville, nestled in the quaint Anderson Valley of Mendocino County. Like Silicon Valley, this place is…
