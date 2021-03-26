-
If life on Earth were coming to an end in, say, thirty years, would the life of the last person alive be meaningful?Imagine that the world will end in…
No rational person wants to be infinitely tall or infinitely heavy, so why would anyone want to be infinitely old?Would you want to live forever? It's a…
Twenty-year-old Christine Abiba's ultimate dream is to open a center where teens and older adults can exchange life experiences in order to connect. In…
Could a “collective afterlife” through the lives of others be more important than the “personal afterlife” we're often preoccupied with?Imagine that the…
What kind of world would it be if some people achieved immortality through technology, while the rest of us died away?Some futurists believe we are not…
Is it just dumb luck that the universe has just the right settings to support life as we know it?If the precise value of many physical constants had been…