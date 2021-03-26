lesbian feminism

-
For some people, getting dressed in the morning isn’t about just throwing on what’s in reach, or clean. For others, it’s more of a ritual with attention…
Judy Grahn's "Common Woman" poems in the '60s and '70s inspired a generation of lesbian feminists. Her 2012 book, "A Simple Revolution: The Making of an…
Host and Producer Marilyn Pittman interviews lesbian feminist pioneer, Judy Grahn, whose "Common Woman" poems inspired the early 70's feminist movement.…