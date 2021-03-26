-
In his best-seller debut novel, Robert Jones, Jr., describes the romantic and tragic relationship between two enslaved young men on a Mississippi cotton…
On tonight's Out in the Bay (10 pm Tuesday) San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman says his passion for politics goes back to age 5 and his passion for…
Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore's new book, The Freezer Door, mourns losing "the dream of queer" -- a “world without borders and hierarchies”-- that she says…
Blackmail, My Love is a noir murder-mystery novel set in San Francisco, 1951 - "The Dark Ages of Queerdom," as author and illustrator Katie Gilmartin puts…
Happy New Year? We all hope 2021 will be kinder to us than 2020 … but only time will tell. So this week: 2020 in the queer-view mirror and a look ahead…
In the Bay and across the country, we’re nearly 10 months into COVID restrictions. Some of us are skin-starved, many love-starved. No hugs, no spooning,…
Pamela Sneed’s prose and poetry can reach out and grab you. They did me. She reads four poems from her new memoir, Funeral Diva, on this week’s Out in the…
India has scores of literature festivals these days. But the Rainbow Lit Fest in Delhi this December was still special….it billed itself as queer and…
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York.But it also marks the 20th anniversary of the first Pride march in Kolkata, India.