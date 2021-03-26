leonard bernstein

-
KALW Broadcast: Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9pm(The Thursday, January 31, 2019 concert)Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from "Peter Grimes"Hannah…
-
KALW Broadcast: Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9pm(The Thursday, January 31, 2019 concert)Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from "Peter Grimes"Hannah…
-
Plato’s Symposium is arguably the most memorable philosophical work ever written on the subject of love. It is also the inspiration for Leonard…
-
How can abstract philosophical arguments about love be represented in a five-movement violin concerto?Plato’s Symposium is arguably the most memorable…
-
This week, conversations with Co-founder and Artistic Director of the Ragazzi Boys Chorus, Joyce Keil, who shares details about the boys’ upcoming…
-
This week, conversations with Co-founder and Artistic Director of the Ragazzi Boys Chorus, Joyce Keil, who shares details about the boys’ upcoming…