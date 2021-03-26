-
Otis Rush would have been 86 on April 29. Albert King would have been 97 on April 25. Inspired by the birthdays of these two left-handed blues guitar…
-
Otis Rush would have been 86 on April 29. Albert King would have been 97 on April 25. Inspired by the birthdays of these two left-handed blues guitar…
-
Otis Rush turns 83 on April 29. Albert King would have been 95 on April 25. Inspired by the birthdays of these two left-handed blues guitar giants, Fog…
-
Founded in 2013 by Zebuel Early, Smoked Out Soul started out as a mixtape and quickly morphed into a full fledged funk party complete with live guitar and…