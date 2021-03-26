law enforcement

-
As protests against systemic racism and police brutality continue across the country, Bay Area cities are now considering measures to reform, defund or…
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Crime + Punishment, a new documentary that chronicles the struggles of the NYPD officers who exposed race-based…
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing white supremacists and neo-nazis inside and outside of police forces. Recent reporting shows how police…
When you think of the tools in a police officer’s toolkit, you probably think of devices like handcuffs, pepper spray, and stun guns. But there’s another…
Street protests and town hall meetings swiftly followed the shooting death by police last week of 26-year-old Mario Woods in San Francisco’s Bayview…
More than three months after Oakland implemented a higher minimum wage, the city is working to enforce the new law. Yet, job postings have been placed on…
Where do Latinos fit in the conversation about police brutality? On the next Your Call, we’ll continue our series on police, community, race, and justice…
Who are the police of the future? On the March 4th edition of Your Call, we’ll continue our series on police, community, race, and justice by talking with…
Is increased economic opportunity the key to better relations between police and communities of color? On the February 25th edition of Your Call, we’ll…