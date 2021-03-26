-
Today’s local music is by Lavay Smith, who counts Dinah Washington and Bessie Smith among her influences. Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers take…
-
Today’s local music is by Lavay Smith, who counts Dinah Washington and Bessie Smith among her influences. Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers take…
-
Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers have been one of San Francisco’s favorite bands since they started performing together in 1989. Their…
-
Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers have been one of San Francisco’s favorite bands since they started performing together in 1989. Their…
-
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. Our guest is Lavay Smith, vocalist and…
-
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. Our guest is Lavay Smith, vocalist and…
-
Here are a few suggestions of special events that you can attend happening around our fine Bay Area this weekend.Tomorrow, The Cadillac Hotel in San…
-
Some call her The Queen of Classic Jazz & Blues, but you can just call her Lavay Smith. And you can call her band The Red Hot Skillet Lickers, because…
-
Some call her The Queen of Classic Jazz & Blues, but you can just call her Lavay Smith. And you can call her band The Red Hot Skillet Lickers, because…