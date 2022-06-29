One week ago today, people woke up in a nation that allowed medical personnel to provide a safe and effective care for women seeking to terminate unwanted pregnancies, and, that strived to make it safe by limiting the ability carry guns. In two decisions handed down in as many days, the world has changed in fundamental ways.At least one justice suggests this is but the beginning.YLR Host Jeff Hayden and tonight's co-host, Dean Johnson, are joined by Ben Feuer, chairman of the california appellate law group, Anne Voigts, a partner at King & Spalding in the firm's appellate, constitutional and administrative law group, Professor Rory Little, Joseph W. Cotchett Professor of Law at U.C. Hastings, and San Carlos city councilmember and former mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan, a businesswoman, working mom and candidate for San Mateo County Supervisor.Question for Jeff, Dean and their guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.