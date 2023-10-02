Latinx Heritage Month

-
Water For Life follows three activists in Latin America as they face jail and murder while leading movements to safeguard their water from multinational corporations.
soledad con carne is a casually queer, intergalactic Oakland/Ohlone-based chicanx punk poet, working/poor multiple high school drop-out bookstore lackey, poet laureate of the San Fernando Valley, and blatant smoker sharing-trauma-with-their-mother.
In honor of LGBTQ+ History month, we're revisiting a story from someone who shared his experience leaving his home country behind because his life was in danger.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are celebrating the LGBTQ Latinx experience on Queer Power Hour.
Tatiana Luboviski-Acosta is a Jewish Nicaragüense poet and artist who came up in the unceded lands of the Tongva people. Their poems are rough sketches for weapons and spells against empire.
Hilary Cruz Meija reads their poem "Hablemos del amor." They are a queer Guatemalan poeta callejeando en las esquinas de la bay area.