Latika Malkani

  • Your Legal Rights
    Labor Law 101 (Basic Labor Rights in the Workplace)
    Jeff Hayden
    What is the National Labor Relations Act? How does it work? Does this cover all employees — if not, how does Labor Law differ from Employment Law?Tonight, YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by some of the best: Latika Malkani, a partner at Siegel, Lewitter, Malkani in Oakland, Thomas Arthur Lenz, a partner at Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo in Pasadena, CA, and Jill Coffman, Regional Director of the National Labor Relations Board. Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.