landlord law

"Is the rent too damn high?" Those in favor of the state ballot measure Proposition 10 have used that as a rallying cry in their effort to get the current…
Landlord/Tenant and Airbnb Laws, Issues, & Disputes. Guests: Landlord/Tenant attorney Sal Timpano and Business/Real Estate attorney Tad Devlin. Questions…
A discussion of major current Landlord/Tenant Issues. Guests: Real Estate Law attorneys -- Walter Shjeflo, Steven MacDonald & David Finkelstein. Listeners…
Landlord/Tenant Laws/Disputes/Issues.Guests: Landlord/Tenant attorneys -- James Coy Driscoll and Salvatore Timpano.Listeners with questions for Chuck's…
Landlord-Tenant Laws and Disputes/Issues.Guests: Landlord/Tenant attorneys Marc Seidenfeld and Sal Timpano.Listeners with questions for Chuck and his…
Landlord/tenant laws, issues, and disputes.Guests: Landlord/tenant attorneys James Coy Driscoll and Marc Seidenfeld.Listeners with questions for Chuck's…
Landlord/tenant laws and issues.Guests: Landlord/tenant attorneys James Coy Driscoll and Sal Timpano.
Landlord/tenant laws and issues.Guests: Landlord/tenant attorneys James Coy Driscoll and Marc Seidenfeld.Listeners are invited to call with questions for…