-
The Cloudy BearFelix Mamrikov, Lakeshore Elementary School I am the cloudy sky singing like a superstar as if I’m a singer.I am a baby blue grizzly bear…
-
The Cloudy BearFelix Mamrikov, Lakeshore Elementary School I am the cloudy sky singing like a superstar as if I’m a singer.I am a baby blue grizzly bear…
-
I Wish Upon the Shadowy DarknessSarah Wong, Lakeshore Elementary School I wish I were an angel, so I could fly through the grassy plains.I wish the grassy…
-
I Wish Upon the Shadowy DarknessSarah Wong, Lakeshore Elementary School I wish I were an angel, so I could fly through the grassy plains.I wish the grassy…
-
Who I amGrace Soper, Lakeshore Elementary Sometimes I sit there wondering with my mind wide open,Thinking about who I might be.If I am a piñata filled…
-
Who I amGrace Soper, Lakeshore Elementary Sometimes I sit there wondering with my mind wide open,Thinking about who I might be.If I am a piñata filled…
-
The Sky of a Million ColorsLesley Anne Chua, Lakeshore Elementary My sky, sky of a million colors, with its manyvibrant colors glimmering in the dark…
-
The Sky of a Million ColorsLesley Anne Chua, Lakeshore Elementary My sky, sky of a million colors, with its manyvibrant colors glimmering in the dark…