Since shelter in place began, health officials around the Bay Area have struggled to deal with packed parks and beaches. And then there are the crowds at…
Oakland’s Lake Merritt was the nation’s first wildlife refuge, before Yosemite, before Yellowstone.There are so many fun stories that you can tell about…
Children's Fairyland is a storybook-themed amusement park on the shores of Lake Merritt. Have you ever been inside? Reporter Dalia Cuenca pulls back the…
Is Lake Merritt actually a lake? The answer is no! A more accurate name might be LagoonMerritt orSlough Merritt, as it's connected to the salty ocean…
Lake Merritt is often referred to as the Jewel of Oakland. By day, you can see fitness enthusiasts running and birds splashing in the water. But as the…
