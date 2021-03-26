© 2021
kolkata. sandip roy

  • OnionAd.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    I smell onions!
    Sandip Roy
    ,
    It's election week in New Delhi and politicians are in a soup. An Indian onion soup to be precise. Onion prices have been so high the opposition party has…
  • 100 year hindi cinema.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Indian Cinema Turns 100!
    Sandip Roy
    ,
    On May 3 1913 D G Phalke stunned Indians with Raja Harishchandra, a melodramatic mythological film he called a performance with 57,000 photographs. He…
  • GiantDurga.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Happy Puja!
    Sandip Roy
    ,
    Durga Puja is the highest of high holidays for Bengalis when the mother Goddess comes home for five days every year. Bengalis abroad get very nostalgic at…
