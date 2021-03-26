-
If someone disagrees with you, does it mean you should reconsider your position, or does it just mean that person is wrong?People like to argue,…
April is National Poetry Month, so a philosopher might ask: Can we come to know things poetically that we couldn't get at through other forms of thinking,…
Is knowing what you don't know the first step toward wisdom, or is a little arrogance a good thing?It seems like we know many facts about ourselves and…
Is college really for everyone? Is there really a college for everyone?With 43.3 million Americans burdened with a total of $1.3 trillion in student loan…
What does it mean to have good (or bad) taste in music?Most of us listen to music on a regular basis, but we don't think much about how we listen.…
Are there questions that science is powerless to answer? We've all heard the phrase, "You can't argue with science." Appealing to scientific fact as a way…
Is there such a thing as objective, value-neutral science, or is science always infused with values?The ideal of science is objectivity in the service of…