Kitka is a women's singing ensemble based in Oakland. For more than 35 years, the group has been singing songs drawn from Eastern European vocal…
My Mixtape asks people from the Bay Area and beyond to contribute a song that is meaningful to them. In this installment, Kelly Atkins from Kitka tells us…
Kitka’s Wintersongs ~ Ragazzi Boys Chorus & Continuo ~ The Millionth Production of A Christmas CarolThis week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with Shira Cion, Executive Artistic Director and one of the vocalists of Women’s Vocal Ensemble Kitka,…
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Kelly Atkins is a musician and member of women’s vocal ensemble Kitka. She told KALW’s…
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with actress and singer Laura Michelle Kelly who plays the role of Anna Leonowens in the SHN production…
Uncovering a censored lesbian poet from Russia’s Silver Age. As Russia continues its anti-gay crackdown, Oakland-based women’s chorus Kitka performs "I…