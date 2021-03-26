Kate Sheppard

-
On the May 20th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday Media Roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of President Obama’s decision to open the Arctic…
-
On the May 20th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday Media Roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of President Obama’s decision to open the Arctic…
-
Every week on Your Call's Friday Media Roundtable, we ask the journalists on our panel to recommend great reporting they've seen this week. This week we…
-
On the March 27th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the Republican budget, which includes $5.5…
-
On the March 27th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the Republican budget, which includes $5.5…
-
On This week's media roundtable. we’ll discuss coverage of taxes and ongoing budget cuts in California. We’ll also talk about coverage of President Obama…
-
On This week's media roundtable. we’ll discuss coverage of taxes and ongoing budget cuts in California. We’ll also talk about coverage of President Obama…