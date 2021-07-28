KALW@25th Street

-
DJ King Most is Bay Area DJ royalty. Also known as Patrick Diaz, his DJ lineage can be traced all the way back to his seventh grade dance. Now, his special brand of musical “redirections” are in demand with tech giants, celebrity DJ sets, and large art institutions.
-
Juan Amador, also known as Wonway Posibul, is a Bay Area renaissance man who is bringing his special blend of eclectic music to KALW’s airwaves.
-
LadyRyan is well-versed in all genres and plays to fit any vibe. She’s co-founding member of the queer monthly Oakland day party, Soulovely, and is bringing her sense of joy and belonging to the KALW airwaves.
-
DJ Aaron Byrd’s biggest passions are music and travel. He’s visited 33 countries — so far — and his thirst for discovery fuels his eclectic and expansive taste. His influences range from Cuban Guaguanco to the Maghreb sounds of North Africa, from hidden gems to B-sides, from the new to the old.