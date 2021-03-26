-
This week, on April 24, 2019, we will discuss how to deal with lawbreakers when cultural factors have shaped the individual's path to criminal behavior,…
We resume our series, "Your Kids Have Rights at School." What about police investigation, speech, search and interrogation issues in the school-house…
What To Do When You Turn 18 -- Juveniles and the Juvenile Justice System.Guests: Judge Eugene Hyman (Ret.); Richard Halpern, Managing Attorney for the…
April 18, 2016: Nearly 50 years after In re Gault, the landmark Supreme Court case that gave youth accused of crimes the same due process rights as…
On the August 19th edition of Your Call, we’ll continue our week-long series on the prison system by talking about juvenile incarceration.While the…
