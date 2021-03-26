juvenile criminal justice system

-
We’ll have a conversation about The Beat Within, a writing and conversation program in juvenile halls. The organization serves over 5,000 youth through…
Proposition 57 is all about how people get in and out of California’s prisons. It can be broken down into two parts.First, Prop 57 would change the way…
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:No new jail after S.F. supervisors refuse to allocate funds // SF Gate“A contentious…
On the April 8th edition of Your Call, we’ll continue our series on police, community, race, and justice by talking about youth community groups that work…
