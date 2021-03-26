-
I Used To Be…Giovanna Andrade, Junipero Serra Elementary I used to be the ground that everyone steps onbut now I am heavenwhere everyone is welcome I used…
Lima I am from Lima where people have so much rage in their body Now I'm in S.F. where people are full of honesty I am from Lima where I couldn't stand…
Marlon Barreno is a student at San Francisco's Junipero Serra Elementary School, where he writes poetry and plays soccer as part of the AmericaSCORES…
Sianna Martinez is a student at San Francisco's Junipero Serra Elementary School, where she writes poetry and plays soccer as part of the AmericaSCORES…
Anjole Leveron is a student at San Francisco's Junipero Serra School, where she writes poetry and plays soccer as part of the AmericaSCORES program. KALW…
