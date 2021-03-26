-
On today's Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Josh Fox about his new documentary film Gasland Part II. According to Open Secret, since 2008, the…
-
On today's Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Josh Fox about his new documentary film Gasland Part II. According to Open Secret, since 2008, the…
-
On today's Your Call, we'll talk to Josh Fox, maker of the Oscar-nominated film, Gasland, about hydraulic fracturing, also called "fracking." Josh has…
-
On today's Your Call, we'll talk to Josh Fox, maker of the Oscar-nominated film, Gasland, about hydraulic fracturing, also called "fracking." Josh has…