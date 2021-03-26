-
Veterans Day -- A discussion of scams affecting the public at large & targeting Veterans in particular.Our guest for Nov. 11 will be Joseph Rideout, the…
-
Veterans Day -- A discussion of scams affecting the public at large & targeting Veterans in particular.Our guest for Nov. 11 will be Joseph Rideout, the…
-
April Fools Day -- Don't Be Fooled By Scams!Guests: Jay White, Pro Bono Attorney with The Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County; and Joseph Ridout,…
-
April Fools Day -- Don't Be Fooled By Scams!Guests: Jay White, Pro Bono Attorney with The Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County; and Joseph Ridout,…
-
Update on SCAMS to watch for. Guest: Joseph Ridout, Manager of Consumer Services for Consumer Action, the National Consumer Advocacy and Educational…
-
Update on SCAMS to watch for. Guest: Joseph Ridout, Manager of Consumer Services for Consumer Action, the National Consumer Advocacy and Educational…
-
Consumer Scams and Issues Update.Guest: Joseph Ridout, Manager of Consumer Services for Consumer Action, the National Consumer Advocacy and Educational…
-
Consumer Scams and Issues Update.Guest: Joseph Ridout, Manager of Consumer Services for Consumer Action, the National Consumer Advocacy and Educational…