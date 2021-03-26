-
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. Our guest is Larry Reed, artistic director of…
You may not know this song, but you know the percussionist — he’s John Santos, who provides the Crosscurrents theme music.We could be playing “Happy…
John Santos is a five-time Grammy-nominated percussionist in the Afro-Latin tradition. He’s a San Francisco native, who chose to explore his family’s…
The rhythms of today's local music may be Latin, but they come from an ensemble headed by Bay Area native John Santos. Santos is Resident Artistic…
