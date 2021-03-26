-
On this edition of Your Call, we're marking a new day in the US and discussing the possibilities ahead. A few hours after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris…
Happy New Year? We all hope 2021 will be kinder to us than 2020 … but only time will tell. So this week: 2020 in the queer-view mirror and a look ahead…
On this edition of Your Call, we're rebroadcasting our conversation with Indigenous activists about this election’s historic Native voter…
On this edition of Your Call, Jesse Wegman discusses his latest book, Let The People Pick The President: The Case For Abolishing The Electoral College.…
On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with Thomas Frank about the current state of the Democratic Party and why Joe Biden didn’t win the election…
On this edition of Your Call, we're getting an update on the election results. While Joe Biden has broken the record for the most votes ever received by a…