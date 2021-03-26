Jodi Jacobson

-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the ongoing protests in Russia. Security forces have arrested more than 1,000…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the ongoing protests in Russia. Security forces have arrested more than 1,000…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll have a conversation with Adam Higginbotham about his new book Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll have a conversation with Adam Higginbotham about his new book Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss anti-abortion legislation across the country, the Trump administration’s attack on the…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss anti-abortion legislation across the country, the Trump administration’s attack on the…
-
On the next Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony before…
-
On the next Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony before…
-
What does Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s record tell us about what kind of Supreme Court Justice he would be? What would his confirmation mean for crucial issues…
-
What does Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s record tell us about what kind of Supreme Court Justice he would be? What would his confirmation mean for crucial issues…