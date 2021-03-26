Jill Tucker

-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss how educators, parents, and students are dealing with school closures due to COVID-19. Nearly 54 million…
On October 17, 2016, the Ruth Asawa School of the Arts hosted a forum for candidates for San Francisco’s Board of Education, moderated by San Francisco…
On October 22nd, the Second District PTA hosted a forum featuring eight candidates for three seats on San Francisco's Board of Education.The forum was…