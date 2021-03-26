-
This week Gavin Newsom was sworn in as California’s 40th Governor, following Jerry Brown’s second eight-year tenure. Newsom has some big environmental…
Host Joseph Pace and guests discuss Jerry Brown's legacy as the longest serving governor of California.What will be remembered as Brown’s biggest…
This week, California Governor Jerry Brown is co-chairing the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, which is bringing together business…
California makes international headlines for leading the way on global climate solutions. At the climate conference in Bonn, Germany, Governor Jerry Brown…
It's been almost a year since Donald Trump was elected president, and on issues from immigration to climate change, California's been putting up a fight.…
