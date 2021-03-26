-
Prevent domestic violence with the Domestic Violence Prevention Act. Host Jeffrey Hayden welcomes Lauren Zorfas and Melissa Gibbs. Ms Zorfas practices…
Landlord-Tenant laws, disputes, issues & updates: Summer 2018. Host Jeffrey Hayden welcomes Jessica Chylik and Sal Timpano. With offices in San Francisco,…
On this week's Your Legal Rights, the current state of California gun safety regulation -- host Jeffrey Hayden welcomes Nafiz Ahmed, certified criminal…
Brett Kavanaugh is nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court: What is the process next, and what differences will it make? Host Jeff Hayden welcomes Dean Johnson.…
You've been injured. What do you do? What happens next? Torts 1, 2, 3. How do you assert and affirm your rights in case of personal injury? Host Jeffrey…
