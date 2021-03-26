Jeff Hayden

© 2021
  • Your Legal Rights
    The First Amendment: Social Media and Hate Speech
    A look at social media platforms, political speech and hate speech.
  • Your Legal Rights
    Current Trends in Employment Law
    A look at employment law today.
  • Cops & Courts
    YLR: Insurance Coverage and Your Rights
    When people facing catastrophes after losing their house to a wildfire, or a flood, or perhaps suffer major injuries after an accident, what should they…
  • Cops & Courts
    YLR: Conservatorships and Guardianships
    We’ve seen people who seem to be engrossed in conversaton, when there is nobody around; but, isn’t there more here? What of your distant uncle, lapsing…
  • Cops & Courts
    YLR: Lawyers and Social Change
    In an unusual show for us, away from legal nuts and bolts; we look to lawyers who volunteer considerable time and effort to try to improve OUR lives.In…
