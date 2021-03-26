-
Scams Alert -- A Discussion of Tax Season Scams & Immigration Scams. Guests: Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County Staff Attorney Jenny Horne; & Jay…
SCAM ALERT -- Protect Yourself From Fraudsters & Scammers. Guest: Jay White, an Attorney with the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County. Questions for…
The latest scams, cons, and abuses that threaten all of us.Guests: Jay White, San Mateo County Legal Aid attorney, and Joe Rideout, Manager of Consumer…
April Fools Day -- Don't Be Fooled By Scams!Guests: Jay White, Pro Bono Attorney with The Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County; and Joseph Ridout,…
Scams and Identity TheftGuest: Attorney Jay White, Pro Bono Emeritus Attorney, the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo CountyListeners with questions for Chuck…
