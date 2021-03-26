-
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing what the election results reveal about the state of the country. On Saturday, Joseph Biden was elected the…
We'll rebroadcast our conversation with Dr. Jane McAlevey about her new book No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age.According to the…
For the month of January Your Call's "must read" is Jane Mcalevey's No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age. Read it, then join the…
We’ll begin a weeklong series discussing how a broad coalition of civil society and labor organizations are organizing against Donald Trump’s…
On today's Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Jane McAlevey author of “Raising Expectations (and Raising Hell): My Decade Fighting for the Labor…
