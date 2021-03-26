© 2021
James Coy Driscoll

  • Landlord/Tenant Law 2019
    Landlord/Tenant Law 2019: YLR host Jeff Hayden welcomes James Coy Driscoll, expert in landlord-tenant relations. Combining his up-to-the-moment…
  • Cops & Courts
    Your Legal Rights: Landlord-Tenant Update
    What is new in mid-2019? What properties are subject to rent control? What properties are subject to rent increase limitations due to the state of…
  • Landlord-Tenant Issues & Answers 2019
    Landlord-Tenant Issues & Answers 2019. Jeff Hayden, our host over KALW (91.7 FM), San Francisco 415-841-4121: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 7-8 PM, welcomes…
  • Landlords and Tenants
    YLR host Jeff Hayden welcomes Jessica Chylik and James Coy Driscoll. With law offices in San Francisco and much experience helping landlords and tenants,…
  • Landlord/Tenant Laws/Disputes/Issues
    Chuck Finney
    ,
    Landlord/Tenant Laws/Disputes/Issues.Guests: Landlord/Tenant attorneys -- James Coy Driscoll and Salvatore Timpano.Listeners with questions for Chuck's…
  • Landlord/tenant laws, issues, and disputes
    Chuck Finney
    ,
    Landlord/tenant laws, issues, and disputes.Guests: James Coy Driscoll and Marc Seidenfeld, landlord/tenant attorneys, and Robin Levine, a hearing officer…
