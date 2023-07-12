Tonight, YLR Host Jeff Hayden shares a rare visit with legendary attorney James Brosnahan.James Brosnahan is one of the nation’s most revered trial lawyers. Having tried cases ranging from anti-trust to wire fraud and from patent litigation to white collar crime and murder, Mr. Brosnahan defended John Philip Walker Lindh — the so-called Marin Taliban, an American captured by United States forces as an enemy combatant during the invasion of Afghanistan — and Prosecuted Secretary of Defense Casper Weinberger for the Iran-Contra Affair. James Brosnahan is a local legend.If you don’t know of Mr. Brosnahan, all the more reason you must listen. His upcoming book: Justice At Trial, is a must read.Questions for Jeff and his guest? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.