Sandip and writers Amy Tan and Rabih Alameddine explore what makes Jaipur one of the greatest literature festivals in the world.
Writer Sandip Roy experiences a deeper meaning to the 'Lit fest’ circuit.
Once if you wanted to be an Indian city of any standing, you were measured by flyovers, specialty hospitals or multiplexes. These days you are measured by…
Sandip Roy is at the Jaipur Literary festival in Kolkata, India's old capital, speaking with Rana Dasgupta about Delhi, India's new capital...
Sandip Roy meets Oakland, CA author Nayomi Munaweera at one of the world's greatest literature festivals, in Jaipur India.She was there to read and sell…
