Our system of Bail has evolved from where someone would await your trial in your stead to make sure you showed up, to where you posted money to make sure…
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to profound changes in the way our system of justice resolves disputes in myriad arenas -- whether the release of prisoners…
A true story of redemption. SHIRLEY LAMARR aka Mz-Shirliz https://www.mzshirliz.org/shirley-c1h9j Ms. Shirley went from a life of drugs and crime to…
City officials in San Francisco have agreed to settle a lawsuit with more than 200 inmates who were swamped with sewage for months in the county jail…
Contra Costa County jail officials are investigating a recent in custody death at the Martinez Detention Facility earlier this month. That inmate is the…
On this edition of Your Call, Rachel Louise Snyder discusses her new book, No Visible Bruises —What We Don’t Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us.…