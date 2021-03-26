-
This voice belongs to Jacqui Naylor of San Francisco. JazzTimes Magazine says Naylor “remains one of the most superbly arresting vocalists around."Jacqui…
-
This voice belongs to Jacqui Naylor of San Francisco. JazzTimes Magazine says Naylor “remains one of the most superbly arresting vocalists around."Jacqui…
-
This music is from local jazz artist Jacqui Naylor. Her new documentary “Lucky Girl – A Portrait of Jacqui Naylor” chronicles her two year journey…
-
This music is from local jazz artist Jacqui Naylor. Her new documentary “Lucky Girl – A Portrait of Jacqui Naylor” chronicles her two year journey…