-
Join us this Saturday (3/31) at 3 pm for a special concert recording with American roots artist Tim O'Brien and Lunasa, one of Ireland's leading…
-
Join us this Saturday (3/31) at 3 pm for a special concert recording with American roots artist Tim O'Brien and Lunasa, one of Ireland's leading…
-
We got some good cheer last Saturday on "Folk Music & Beyond" with Cherish The Ladies, one of the leading bands performing Irish music today. The ladies…
-
We got some good cheer last Saturday on "Folk Music & Beyond" with Cherish The Ladies, one of the leading bands performing Irish music today. The ladies…
-
We're celebrating St. Patrick's this Saturday 3 pm with live music in KALW's new performance studios!The Black Brothers return to KALW after a long…
-
Fierce like their namesake Cu Chulainn, Culann's Hounds have built a reputation for stage shows filled with high-energy and a ruthless dedication to…
-
Among other things, Today at 5pm Kevin will play some Love songs from Ireland in celebration of the passing of Marriage Equality by popular vote in…
-
Among other things, Today at 5pm Kevin will play some Love songs from Ireland in celebration of the passing of Marriage Equality by popular vote in…
-
Live Irish music to this Saturday 3 pm PST with fiddler Athena Tergis on "Folk Music & Beyond." Athena will perform a few tunes and talk about her band…
-
"Folk Music & Beyond" welcomes the return of folk singer John McCutcheon to the KALW airwaves this Saturday (January 10th) at 3 pm. Local musicians Shay…