inheritance

Your Legal Rights Host Jeff Hayden welcomes David Hellman, specialist in taxation law & also in estate planning, trust & probate law who is certified by…
Estate Planning -- Leaving Your Home to Your Child/Children: Will the Proposition 13 Tax Basis Be Passed on from Parent to Child? Guest: John C. Martin, a…
A refresher on estate planning and documents to protect yourself and your heirs.Guest: Peter Stern, a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust &…
A further discussion of Basic Estate Planning IssuesGuests: Certified Specialists in Estate Planning James Efting and Daniel Brown. Listeners with…
